Pride Week Responses
November 8, 2016
Sarah Nilsson This week brought to light that some people are unwilling to live and let live. In the wake of the flag and spirit rock incidents, I took it upon myself to engage in discussions with people who are in opposition to LGBTQ+ rights..... I discovered that some would prefer to not be reminded of PRIDE because it is not in their ... Read more »
Dear Auntie: Parties and Loneliness
Dear Auntie, I want to go out to a party with my friends but I feel like I’m going to be pressured to drink… What should I do? – Reluctant partier Well Reluctan... Read More »
Nov 8
New AXFAB Machinists Prepare for Coming School Year
November 8, 2016
November 8, 2016
Professor Ron Carr Shares War Stories at Aviation History Night
November 8, 2016
ERAU Presents First-Ever Color Run for OctoberWest
October 11, 2016
October 11, 2016
October 11, 2016
November 8, 2016
Yavapai Humane Society Pets of the Week
November 8, 2016
Strutting Their Stuff to Show Support
November 8, 2016
Music club preforms for students, school
By Meaghan Moeller Correspondent Music Club is comprised of six groups: Pep Band, Desert Eagles Drum Line, Concert Band, Altitunes Choir, Swingin’ Eagles Jazz Band, and ... Read More »
Nov 8
- Donald Trump Rallies Supporters in Prescott and Prescott Valley November 8, 2016
- Short Story: Mars November 8, 2016
- Top Ten October 2016 Fiction Novels November 8, 2016
Polls
Short Story: Mars
Wesley Stine, Copy Editor
Sarah Heller awoke alone. Lying in the dim light, hearing the whir of the life support system, all in a cabin only a few feet across, she could imagine that she was a pioneer... Read More »
Nov 8
- Short Story: WebMD is Dumb October 11, 2016
- The Break of Dawn September 28, 2016
- Voyage Forth September 13, 2016
