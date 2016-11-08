How to Get Away with Murder follows expectations with twists

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By Shefali Desai

Correspondent

“How to Get Away with Murder” is a criminal thriller show that is extremely addictive and every episode constantly keeps you wanting more.

Almost every show has a crazy plot twist at the end of a season but for “How to Get Away with Murder,” that’s how almost every episode is.

The show starts off with a law professor choosing five of her brightest students to work with her on a case.

The situation escalates soon when they find the body of a student in a water tank.

Annalise, along with her two assistants and the five students, go through a crazy unpredictable series of events during the first season, which ends on a mind-blowing note.

The second season has a general theme of a single criminal case with other ongoing cases mentioned on an everyday basis.

The third season is still on air with Annalise experiencing trouble keeping her license because of her unethical ways.

“How to Get Away with Murder” has many subplots with a lot of drama going on amongst the students, the assistants and Annalise.

It can become confusing at times because it’s hard to keep up with what exactly is happening.

There are also a lot of references to the past incidents so even if you miss one episode, you’ll be lost.

The show also has a good balance of humor and passion to lighten the mood.

IMDB rated it as an 8.3/10 but I would personally rate it at the least a 9.5.

“How to get Away with Murder” is definitely one of the best shows I’ve watched so far!