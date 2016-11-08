Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children provides narrative, fun for audience

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By Tex Barron

Correspondent

Based on Ransom Riggs’ first book, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is a film that was released in late September.

This movie was spectacular! Director Tim Burton outdid himself with this masterpiece.

The movie is a wonderful ride that engages audiences of most ages.

However, its creepy scenes and grotesque villains make this film unsuitable for young children.

Regardless of the film’s PG-13 rating, this film is perfect for teens and adults.

The movie is set in modern times at the beginning, but audiences are quickly whisked away to the 1940’s.

The movie follows a young man named Jacob on his journey after his grandfather mysteriously passes away.

Jacob and his father travel to a Welsh island where Jacob’s grandfather grew up in a children’s home after he escaped German occupied Poland.

Of course, this is not an ordinary children’s home.

This is a home for peculiar children who are under the care of a mysterious headmistress, Miss Peregrine.

When Jacob goes to the children’s home and meets the occupants, he learns strange and wonderful things about himself and his grandfather.

This movie brings adventure, drama, and fun to the audiences as they travel with Jacob and learn about the amazing gift he inherited from his grandfather.

The film has twists, turns, a terrifying villain with horrifying motives, and enough magic to keep audiences glued to the screen.

The characters themselves are wonderfully portrayed by their actors, particularly Miss Peregrine.

Eva Green, actress in the television series “Penny Dreadful,” is brought from the little screen to the silver screen in her role as the enigmatic Miss Peregrine.

Her portrayal of this character is fantastic, bringing in a touch of whimsy to the otherwise stern figure.

Her appearance is a slightly different portrayal than in the book, but it gives the character an Alice in Wonderland-esque look, which is fitting since the audience is taken down the rabbit hole in this movie.

Director Tim Burton, known for films such as “Sweeny Todd” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” does a wonderful job in the creation of the film’s universe.

His influences can be seen in the vileness of the villain and the terrifying monsters.

The film is dark, but it has moments of whimsy to balance it out.

Naturally, since it’s a film and not a television series not everything from the book could be included, but despite the differences the film was still marvelous.

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is an awesome film and gets a five-star rating.

The actors work well in portraying each of their characters.

There is no pesky love triangle that is often put into movie adaptations of books.

The movie may not have every single detail from the novel, but it maintains the essence of the book and leaves room for more exploration into the rest of the series.