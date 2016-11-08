Strutting Their Stuff to Show Support

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By Kirstin Wolfe

Correspondent

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2016, Department of Housing and Residence Life (HRL) Director Jason Langston welcomed participants to the third annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event as part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Langston gave a brief presentation on the history of the event and why it is so important to raise awareness for the topic of domestic violence.

Despite many students having an “it won’t happen to me” attitude, Langston pointed out that one in three women and one in four men will be victims of domestic violence during their lives.

Domestic violence happens to men and women regardless of sexual orientation—it is not just a women’s issue, but a human issue as well, and it requires an active stance to combat the violence.

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event is more than guys wearing high heels around campus once a year: it is an awareness event with an emphasis that everyone is responsible for taking a stance to stop domestic violence, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Starting as a group of men walking around in heels around a park, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has grown into a national event.

After signing a waiver and ensuring their shoes were secure, participants were off with HRL leading the way.

Participants of the walk included: Jason Langston, Thomas Rice, and DJ Escobar from HRL; Student Government Association members President Corey DeJac, Treasurer Keanu Starrantino, and council representatives; and other male students.

Strutting their stuff in high heels, wedges, and flats in a variety of colors and patterns, the participants trekked from the Lower Hanger up around Hazy Library and the Visitor’s Center before walking back down to the Student Union.

Participants received congratulations from supportive spectators and ice packs for their tired feet after the walk.

Raising awareness for domestic violence is something that the whole campus can get engaged with; this topic “impacts all of us in some way, shape, or form,” Langston restated following the walk.

The month of October saw several different awareness events on campus regarding domestic violence, and the walk was the last big event sponsored by HRL.

Representatives from several local organizations were on site in the Lower Hangar to provide information and support to attendees of the events.

Prescott and Prescott Valley Police Department Victim Services, Yavapai Family Advocacy Center, Stepping Stones Agencies, and the Family Violence Unit were all present to provide assistance.