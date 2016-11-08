Yavapai Humane Society Pets of the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

By Calley Tinsman

Correspondent

It is evident how much the Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) cares about finding their animals forever homes when they choose six lovely cats and dogs to be their Pets of the Week.

These furry companions are adoption ready, and their adoption fees are waived. They are ready for someone to take them home.

Tweedle is a large male Domestic Shorthair cat with a grey and black coat. Before arriving at the shelter, he was living as a stray.

This was particularly distressing for the poor feline as he is declawed, making it difficult for him to fend for himself.

Despite the fact that he is still shy, he absolutely loves head rubs.

Tweedle’s prospective family must be patient and kind, as well as put him on a weight-loss program.

The next featured animal is Annie.

She is a brown and white Boxer/American Blue Heeler mix of only one year and three months.

She needs lots of exercise and enjoys playing with toys.

She is a bundle of energy and will fit right in with an owner who also has an active lifestyle.

She already knows several commands: “come,” “sit,” “down,” and “leave it.” In addition, she is house and crate trained.

Although she is not fond of cats, she is very good with other dogs.

Joan is a bronze and white Terrier/American Pit Bull mix.

Like Tweedle, she can be shy and nervous around new people.

However, give her time and she will show her affectionate and playful side.

She loves belly rubs and going for walks, and knows the commands “sit” and “lay down.”

She needs an owner willing to be patient with her as she learns to trust again.

To read about the other three Pets of the Week, visit the YHS website at [http://www.yavapaihumane.org/] and click on the Adopt tab.

In addition, the site has information regarding all the shelter pets, volunteering opportunities, adoption specials, and pet care/training tips. YHS can also be reached by phone at 928.445.2666.