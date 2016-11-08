Sports Update

Men’s Soccer (6-7, 4-2 CALPAC)

08 October (Away)

ERAU 7 – 0 Cal Maritime

The Eagles continued a brief road trip with a decisive win over the California Maritime Academy Keelhaulers. Important for conference ranking, the win was earned by goals from six different ERAU players. Sophomore Joel Paget had two goals and an assist on Spencer Varalyai’s goal.

15 October (Home)

ERAU 1 – 2 UC Merced

At the first Men’s Soccer home game in two weeks, the Eagles fell to the UC Merced Bobcats in a tense matchup. ERAU entered the second half down 0 – 1. In the opening minutes of the second half, UCM scored once again, but Mason Laaksonen scored off a cross from Daniel Nunez just 15 seconds later. The two teams remained deadlocked for the rest of the game.

Women’s Soccer (8-2-2, 3-1 CALPAC)

08 October (Home)

ERAU 5 – 1 Johnson & Wales University – Denver

The Eagles, ranked #25 in the nation, pulled off a strong home win against the JWU Wildcats. A steady ERAU offense resulted in five goals scored throughout the game, including two second-half tallies from Megan Currier. The only Wildcat goal was scored with less than two minutes left in the match.

15 October (Home)

ERAU 1 – 0 UC Merced

The Eagles looked forward to a tough match with the team ranked #1 in the California Pacific Conference. ERAU kept their opponents on the defense for most of the game, limiting them to only three total shots. Sophomore Jamie Wilson scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute.

Volleyball (15-3, 8-1 CALPAC)

08 October (Away)

ERAU 3 – 1 Benedictine University at Mesa

The Eagles won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22, setting them up for victory. The Redhawks, not to be deterred, managed to win the third set 25-18. The Eagles then came back with a vengeance, winning the final set 25-19. Hannah Mercurio had 49 assists in the victory, helping her to earn her second honor as CalPac Player of the Week. Jalin Yoder’s 19 Kills helped her earn CalPac Attacker of the Week for the second week in a row.

14 October (Away)

ERAU 3 – 1 Antelope Valley

The Eagles started a brief California road trip facing a familiar conference foe. ERAU swept through UAV in a CalPac game, winning the first three sets 25-21, 25-19, and 25-18. Lyndsey Weiler led all players in points at 11.5. Six team blocks made sure the Eagles stayed on top.

15 October (Away)

ERAU 1 – 3 UC Merced

The Eagles were handed just their third loss of the season with a match against UC Merced. ERAU dropped the first two sets 20-25 and 19-25. The third set was an incredibly hard-fought win, with the Eagles pushing for a 31-29 outcome. Unfortunately, UC Merced refused to let the third set affect them, and won the fourth set 25-11.